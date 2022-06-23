An astronomical event, visible to the naked eye – the planets are aligning

Break out the telescope: 7 planets are visible in the sky this week

The planets have aligned and you can see the event without a telescope, according to AccuWeather.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn have formed a parade in our early morning sky on the eastern horizon.

While the planets will remain visible to the naked eye until the end of June, you might have to adjust your sleeping schedule to get the best look.

Your best bet to see these planets aligned would be on a clear morning about an hour before the sun comes up.

Luckily, for those that can’t afford to lose sleep on any given day, this astronomical event will last for days, so everyone will have the chance to take a glance at the sky.

But AccuWeather says that the best days to catch the alignment are in the few days after the summer solstice, which is on June 21.

You can find your unique sunrise time and forecast on WSLS 10 Weather to figure out the perfect day for you to see the planets with your own eyes.