Pittsylvania County Sheriff Deputies investigating shooting, several victims hurt

Eight were shot, two of the eight are in critical condition

Around 1:30 am Sunday morning Pittsylvania County Sheriff Deputies received a call that rescue and law enforcement were needed.

When deputies arrived at 1220 Kerns Church Road in the Sutherlin community in reference to multiple gunshot victims; they found 8 gunshot victims; 2 of those victims are in critical condition. The remaining victims have non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

Detectives say there is estimated to have been over 100 attendees at this party/gathering when the shooting occurred.

Law enforcement from Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police and the Danville Police Department remain on scene collecting evidence and are interviewing witnesses. A motive for the shootings have not yet been established.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information on this investigation please call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

