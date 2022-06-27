82º

SAVE ON GAS: Sheetz drops prices on Unleaded 88 & E85

The offer is only available through July 4th weekend

Sheetz announced Monday that they were lowering prices on gas for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

According to the Sheetz announcement, the offer goes into effect immediately and will reduce gas prices to under $4 a gallon.

Unleaded 88 gas will be $3.99 a gallon and E85 gas will be $3.49 a gallon, Sheetz said.

Sheetz mentioned in their release that Unleaded 88 gas is approved by the EPA for vehicles newer made in 2021 or newer, as well as for some other SUVs, light-duty trucks, and Flex Fuel vehicles. They also said E85 is not compatible with all vehicles and is designed specifically for “flex-fuel vehicles” or FFVs.

