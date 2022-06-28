Community School in Roanoke recognized as a School of Distinction

On Tuesday, Community School announced in a press release that the school had been named to the Association for Middle Level Education’s Schools of Distinction Program.

Community School, located on Williamson Road in Roanoke, serves students between the ages of 11 and 14, with multi-age classrooms that create environments to promote individual achievement and teamwork in the classroom, the release said.

According to the release, the Schools of Distinction program is designed to recognize schools and guide schools through the process of vision setting to create an optimal environment for growth and success.

To be recognized, the Community School faculty and staff completed an evaluation that measured their application of characteristics of successful middle-grade schools and their improvement plans, the release said. More than 100 schools completed the evaluation.

The school is one of only 12 schools worldwide named in the program.

Linda Roth, Executive Director of Community School, expressed how she felt receiving the honor.

“We are honored to be recognized by the AMLE as a School of Distinction for the many ways we encourage our students to be engaged and empowered to explore their gifts,” said Roth. “Community School has been educating students in the Roanoke Valley for over 50 years and it’s very rewarding to know that going forward we have the support of AMLE to help us continue our growth and success.”

To learn more about the AMLE Schools of Distinction program, click here.