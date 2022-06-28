Pro-choice, pro-life protesters rally in front of Downtown Lynchburg’s Monument Terrace

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Pro-choice and pro-life protesters filled Church Street in Downtown Lynchburg Monday, days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Lynchburg police department designated the 800 block for pro-choice supporters and the 900 block for pro-life supporters, with Monument Terrace separating the two sides with gates and law enforcement.

Pro-choice advocates organized the rally and told 10 News that it was coordinated by multiple people in a grassroots effort. More than 100 people gathered, many of whom brought signs and their small children, as dozens of speakers grabbed the microphone to voice their concerns and personal stories as well as offer resources on education.

“I will be 75 [years old] in July. My generation is fighting this for the second time. Nobody has the right to tell a woman what she is going to do with her body. That’s between her and her doctor; or among her, her doctor, and the spouse,” said Kathryn Drury, a pro-choice protester.

The pro-life protest was attended by about 50 supporters, who held up signs and used their sound system to voice their concerns, read scripture from the Bible, and sing hymns and the national anthem.

“When we determine to take a life, it’s murder; it’s killing a living entity, a living child,” said Esther Seffrood, a pro-life protester.

The two sides rallied from 5-7 p.m. Monday.