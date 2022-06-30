Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show coming to the Salem Fair

The Salem Fair is full of different rides, activities, and food, but this is one event you don't want to miss.

SALEM, Va. – Axe throwing, chainsaw racing, and log rolling: three things you’re sure to experience at the Salem Fair this year, thanks to the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show.

Lee Lacaptain is the owner of the show and said there is action-packed fun for the entire family.

The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show is free to watch and participate in.

And Tuesday is WSLS night at the Salem Fair, which means you can save some money while helping your community.

Bring two pairs of new socks to the gate, and wristbands will be discounted to $19. All socks will be donated to the Roanoke Rescue Mission and Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet in Salem.