Danville man sentenced for seven years for shooting a manager

Danville, Va. – A judge sentenced a Danville man to seven years in prison for shooting a store manager.

The judge found Jaivon Alonzo Scott guilty for malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon, and use of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Last July, WSLS reported Danville police arrested Scott after he shot and injured his manager Dacha Fitzgerald.

It happened at American Freight, Furniture, Mattress and Appliance.

Police said Scott worked at the store at the time.

Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman said when the manager tried to get away, Scott continued shooting at him.