Vinton steps up to help displaced families after downtown fire

VINTON, Va. – Vinton residents are extending a hand to the displaced families by jumpstarting a donation drive.

A bin is at the Charles R. Hill Community Center to collect clothes, toiletries, food and water.

The Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Chewning said they are looking for:

-Mens large shirts (t-shirts and/or short sleeve golf shirts)

-Men’s size 34 shorts

-Men’s pants and/or shirts size 32.

-Womens size 0-2 pants

-Womens extra small shirts

Chewning said the bin is filling up so quickly that volunteers swing by every two hours to collect.

“Some of these folks left with just the clothes on their backs,” she said. “They didn’t have time to grab anything. They need everything. They lost everything in this fire.”

The bin will be at the Vinton War Memorial on Sunday and Monday.

Chewning is also asking all 400 runners who will compete in the Four on the 4th race on Monday to bring one can of food.