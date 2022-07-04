Calaeb’s Canines event fell short of goal, family says they’ll still sponsor next 14 adoptions

They only got 2 dogs adopted of their 16 dog adoption goal, but the mom said they will sponsor the remaining fees until all 16 dogs are adopted.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – We have an update on a story we first brought to you last week.

Nine-year-old Gunner Nowell helped organize the Calaeb’s Canines event on Saturday at the Lynchburg Humane Society.

Gunner’s goal was to get 16 animals adopted during the event to honor his late brother’s 16th birthday.

While they raised $2,400 for the shelter, they were only able to get two animals adopted.

His mom, Ashley, said that the event may be over, but they will still sponsor adoption fees until all 16 animals have homes.

Ad

“While it would be a wonderful thing to have seen all 16 go home that day, there’s no reason why we still can’t celebrate the success of the event if the dogs were to go home over this next month,” said Ashley.

Ashley said the same thing happened last year, when they aimed for 15 dogs and only got five adopted, but they eventually reached their goal by the end of July.