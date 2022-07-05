Bicycle Pump Track to open in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Tuesday, the city of Lynchburg Parks & Recreation Department announced the completion of the new Bicycle Pump Track at Peaks View Park.

The release said the project was completed with City Council support and CIP funding in partnership with the Greater Lynchburg Off-Road Cyclists.

In an earlier Facebook post, the Greater Lynchburg Off-Road Cyclists displayed the track’s sign, which explained the purpose and rules of the track.

According to the post, the pump track is a continuous track that is ridden without pedaling, and that speed is created by going up, over, and down bumps in the track.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on July 14 at 4 p.m. at the track in Peaks View Park, according to the release.