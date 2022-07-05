No one hurt after incendiary commercial fire in Roanoke, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire and EMS crews responded to a structure fire on the 600th block of Orange Ave NE Sunday night.

At 11:50 p.m., crews said they arrived at the scene to find smoke coming from a first-floor hotel room and declared it a working fire.

Crews ensured the area was cleared and said hotel staff stated that the portion of the hotel was unoccupied, which is why many of the rooms were boarded up.

The fire unit reported that they took control of the fire quickly and limited fire damage to one room, while smoke damaged five other hotel rooms.

According to the Roanoke Fire and EMS, no one was hurt during the incident and the total cost of damages is estimated to be $15,000.

After further investigation, officials said the Roanoke City Police Department arrested a suspect on-scene.