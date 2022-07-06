Animal shelters participating in “Empty the Shelters,” adoption fees sponsored

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Pets in shelters are looking to find new homes this summer and now, new pet owners won’t have to pay adoption fees thanks to Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event.

On Wednesday, the Bissell Pet Foundation announced that this year’s event will begin on July 11 and last until July 31.

The event is held to prompt a national call for adoption, Bissell said, and that ultimately, it’s to combat the dire situations that adoptable pets are facing due to slowed adoptions, overcrowding, housing crisis, rental crisis, and increased length of stay.

The Bissell Pet Foundation said that by sponsoring reduced adoption fees or $50 or less during the event, they aim to take thousands of deserving shelter pets from kennels to couches.

The release said that these are the shelters in our areas that are participating in the event:

Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA

Alleghany Humane Society

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Pittsylvania Pet Center

While the event will last for three weeks, some locations may not participate for the entire duration, according to the release.

Ad

You can find more information and other participating locations on the “Empty the Shelters” website.