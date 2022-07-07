BREAKING: Vehicle pursuit ends in Botetourt County, roads blocked

CLOVERDALE, Va. – UPDATE – 6:15 P.M.:

10 News has received more information about the pursuit in Botetourt County.

Sheriff Matt Ward with Botetourt County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that there were two men in the vehicle, a White Mercedes, involved in the pursuit.

During the pursuit, the Sheriff said that the Mercedes ran off the road, and the driver then exited the vehicle and shot himself, taking his own life.

The Sheriff reported that the passenger was injured, but did not confirm to what extent.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A vehicle pursuit has ended in Botetourt County.

Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward said that the situation began at 3:56 p.m. when they were alerted of a pursuit from Roanoke City traveling into their jurisdiction.

The person involved in the chase was armed, according to the sheriff.

The pursuit ended near Read Mountain Road and Downing Street in the Cloverdale area, deputies said, and traffic should avoid the area.

Deputies are asking parents that have children at Mini World to proceed to Read Mountain Road and Apple Tree Road, then to go down Downing street.

The Sheriff’s Department reports that they are still waiting on a medical examiner to arrive on the scene.

10 News confirms a white sheet covering a body in the road.

