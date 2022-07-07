WATCH: The Morning Sprint July 7, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – Join us at 9 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today.
Not free at 9? Don’t worry, we’ll post the complete show when it’s finished so you can watch whenever you’d like!
Watch here:
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, giving in to irresistible pressure as a three-year-term that began with a bold vow to “get Brexit done” and a huge election win ended in scandal and division, much of it of his own making.
ROANOKE, Va. – Join us at 9 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today.
Not free at 9? Don’t worry, we’ll post the complete show when it’s finished so you can watch whenever you’d like!
Watch here:
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.