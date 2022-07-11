Fire overnight at Blue Ridge Fiberboard

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to a fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard at around 11:45 Sunday night.

Crews saw fire and smoke just outside the facility where the fiberboard product is stored prior to shipment.

About 100 bundles of fiberboard were on fire and plant personnel were attempting to put the fire out. First arriving companies began fire attack and established a water supply. The fire was knocked down and did not get into the facility.

Fire Dept. personnel remained on scene for approximately 3 hours, 15 minutes during which time forklift operators from the plant moved the bundles of materials and spread them out for further extinguishment. Once the plant personnel were comfortable with the situation, DFD units cleared and returned to service.

At this time, no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.