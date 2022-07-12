Lynchburg’s Blackwater Music Festival postponed to 2023

Country music fans will have to wait until next year for the Blackwater Music Festival

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Country fans will have to wait until next year for the Blackwater Music Festival in Lynchburg.

The festival, originally slated for August 26 & 27 at Riverfront Park, isn’t going to happen this year, and the Academy Center of the Arts said the lack of outdoor amenities is to blame.

Michelline Hall, Chief Programming Officer at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg released a statement on the postponement:

“We have transitioned the Blackwater Music Festival into a 2 part concert series on our campus this spring. We are looking to schedule Hunter Hayes and the Lacs into two separate concerts across two separate dates for early spring 2023!” Hall said. “We are excited to host these performances in the heart of Downtown Lynchburg in more intimate venues to enhance the concert experience. The ability to host top-notch performers in a comfortable and climate-controlled environment allows our team to provide other amenities that are not available in an outdoor setting.’

Hall went on to say that they weren’t able to reschedule Parmalee and Tenille Townes, but they plan to retain Hunter Hayes and The Lacs.

“Hunter will perform in our newly restored Historic Theatre (800-seat venue), and The Lacs will perform in our Warehouse Theatre, featuring a standing-room concert for 600 fans- creating an up-close opportunity for you to see these amazing musicians,” Hall said.

And while the postponement may have placed a damper on fun summer plans, Hall expressed that the community is continuing to support the center.

“The support that our community has shown the Academy Center of the Arts is steadfast! We value our community’s commitment to us and the flexibility that everyone has shown during this time,” Hall said.

The center will be holding more events this year, though, like Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder on September 4 and the Clay Festival on October 15, according to Hall.

To get a refund for the event, contact the center at boxoffice@academycenter.org or by phone at (434) 846-8499.