Woman dies in four-vehicle crash in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. – A woman is dead after a four-vehicle crash in Buchanan County on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened around 5 p.m. on Route 460, less than a mile east of Route 617, when a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was going west and crossed the double yellow line into the eastbound lanes and hit a 2015 Ford Escape.

The Malibu then hit an eastbound 2001 Honda Civic, and police said all three vehicles stopped in the eastbound lanes.

A few moments later, a 2016 Ford F-150 was going east when it was unable to avoid hitting the Honda Civic, according to State Police.

Police said a woman who was a passenger in the Honda died at the scene and the 39-year-old man driving the car was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The 52-year-old man driving the Chevvy Malibu received life-threatening injuries from the crash and was also taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation and do not believe the flooding in the area was a factor in the crash.