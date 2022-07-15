Clifton Forge man pleads guilty to abducting Giles County boy from church

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Clifton Forge man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 2-year-old boy from a church back in 2021.

Bobby Lee Taylor was arrested on May 3, 2021, for his alleged involvement in the abduction of the Giles County boy from Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead. On June 28, he pleaded guilty to the following charges in relation to the incident:

Abduction by force/intimidation

Possession of Schedule I or II drugs

This update comes after Taylor’s girlfriend, Nancy Fridly, who was also arrested and charged after the young boy disappeared, pleaded guilty to abducting the toddler on July 6.

The child’s mother took the stand during a previous court appearance and said she took him to the daycare at the church that Sunday as they always did. She testified that her son has been struggling with certain behaviors since this incident occurred. Daycare workers also said that a woman consistent with Fridley’s appearance came to the door and asked for the toddler.

Taylor is due back in court on Oct. 11, while Fridley is set to face trial for the previously mentioned charges on July 26.