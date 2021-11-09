Clifton Forge man charged with child kidnapping to go before jury next year

A Clifton Forge man charged in connection with the kidnapping of a Giles County toddler will go before a jury next year.

COVINGTON, Va. – A Clifton Forge man charged in connection with the abduction of a Giles County toddler earlier this year will go before a jury in 2022.

Bobby Lee Taylor was originally set to make a plea in Alleghany court Tuesday afternoon.

He faces charges of abduction and drug procession after his alleged role in the kidnapping of a 2-year-old in May.

Taylor’s attorney says he does plan on presenting evidence he struggles with mental health issues.

10 News was there when Taylor’s girlfriend, Nancy Renee Fridley, was arrested outside Taylor’s home on Nicholas Drive in Clifton Forge for her charges in the case.

Fridley was found competent to stand trial last month, her charges are in Giles County.

Tuesday in court, we also learned Taylor is facing two other charges related to forging documents and perjury, which could be tried at the same time as his other charges.

His attorney also plans on making a motion that Taylor be released on bond, citing issues with his mental health.

Taylor’s jury trial is set to take place here in Alleghany court on January 20.