Kidnapping of Giles County 2-year-old was done by a complete stranger, authorities say

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have released new information connected to the abduction of a 2-year-old Giles County boy earlier this week.

The woman charged in connection with his abduction, Nancy Fridley, was a complete stranger to Noah Trout and the entire Trout family and he was chosen by her at random, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to allegedly kidnapping Noah on Sunday morning at Riverview Baptist Church, Fridley visited both New Valley Fellowship Church and Mountain View Ministries, both of which are located in Narrows.

She also visited those two churches a month before Noah’s abduction, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe that Fridley had been casing other locations outside Giles County, looking to kidnap a child.

As authorities continue their investigation, they’re asking for anyone who’s had contact with Fridley or seen her vehicle, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer with a front windshield sticker “BOOBER,” is asked to contact local law enforcement.

