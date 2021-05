Missing child and the woman that police would like to speak with regarding the child

A child was abducted in Hanover County on Sunday morning, according to the Rich Creek Police Department.

At about 11:50 a.m., the child was taken from Riverside Baptist Church.

Authorities have provided a picture of Kim Whitlow Thomas and would like to speak with her regarding the missing child.

Anyone who has any information regarding the child’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.