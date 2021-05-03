Cloudy icon
Local News

WATCH LIVE: Press conference on 2-year-old abducted from Giles County church nursery

Tags: 
Giles County
,
Crime
,
New River Valley
,
Amber Alert
Noah Trout and woman who authorities believed abducted him.
Noah Trout and woman who authorities believed abducted him. (Giles County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are giving an update on the two-year-old boy abducted from a Giles County church nursery.

Noah Trout was abducted on Sunday morning and is believed to be in extreme danger.

At 7 p.m, Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for Noah, who, at about 11:50 a.m., was taken from Riverview Baptist Church on Big Stony Creek Road in Ripplemead, Virginia, in Giles County.

At the time of his abduction, authorities say he was wearing a t-shirt similar to the one in the post below:

***Noah Trout Clothing Description Update*** We have received information identifying a discrepancy in Noah Trout’s...

Posted by Giles County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 2, 2021

