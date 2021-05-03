WATCH LIVE: Press conference on 2-year-old abducted from Giles County church nursery

Authorities are giving an update on the two-year-old boy abducted from a Giles County church nursery.
Noah Trout was abducted on Sunday morning and is believed to be in extreme danger.
At 7 p.m, Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for Noah, who, at about 11:50 a.m., was taken from Riverview Baptist Church on Big Stony Creek Road in Ripplemead, Virginia, in Giles County.
At the time of his abduction, authorities say he was wearing a t-shirt similar to the one in the post below:
***Noah Trout Clothing Description Update*** We have received information identifying a discrepancy in Noah Trout’s...Posted by Giles County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 2, 2021