WATCH LIVE: Press conference on 2-year-old abducted from Giles County church nursery

Noah Trout and woman who authorities believed abducted him.

Authorities are giving an update on the two-year-old boy abducted from a Giles County church nursery.

Noah Trout was abducted on Sunday morning and is believed to be in extreme danger.

At 7 p.m, Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for Noah, who, at about 11:50 a.m., was taken from Riverview Baptist Church on Big Stony Creek Road in Ripplemead, Virginia, in Giles County.

At the time of his abduction, authorities say he was wearing a t-shirt similar to the one in the post below: