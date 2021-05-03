WATCH LIVE: Authorities giving details on how they found 2-year-old Giles County boy

LEFT: Noah Trout RIGHT: Chief Deputy Scott Moye with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office announces on May 3, 2021, that after about 24 hours and an Amber Alert, 2-year-old Noah Trout has been found and he is safe.

GILES COUNTY, Va. – The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is holding a second news conference on Monday afternoon to discuss in greater detail, the safe return of 2-year-old Noah Trout.

Late Sunday morning, Noah was taken from Riverview Baptist Church on Big Stony Creek Road in Ripplemead, Virginia, in Giles County.

At about 1:45 p.m. Monday, authorities held a brief news conference to announce that he was found and that he was safe.

Below that complete news conference, which lasted less than two minutes.