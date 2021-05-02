Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy abducted out of Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a two-year-old boy who authorities believe is in extreme danger, according to Virginia State Police.

2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout is 2 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 33 lbs and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with an orange jacket, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect has not been identified but is possibly wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black beanie. Police believe that the suspect is in a black van.