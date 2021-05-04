Boyfriend of woman arrested for Giles County boy’s disappearance also charged in his abduction

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Another person has been charged in connection to 2-year-old Noah Trout’s abduction that happened Sunday morning in Giles County.

On Monday afternoon, Giles County Sheriff Morgan Millirons announced that 44-year-old Nancy Renee Fridley, of Clifton Forge, was arrested and charged with one count of abduction and one count of felony child endangerment.

Millirons tells 10 News Monday night that Fridley’s boyfriend, Bobby Lee Taylor, has also been arrested and charged with one count of abduction in the 2-year-old’s disappearance.

10 News spoke to Taylor’s brother, Dennis Leevess Jr., in an exclusive interview on the scene in Alleghany County where Fridley was arrested.

“Come to find out she went and stole this kid from a church. Man, it’s just ridiculous. I can’t believe she done something like that. I mean, I really can’t,” Leevess said regarding Fridley’s arrest.

