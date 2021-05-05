Investigators continue looking for motive in 2-year-old Giles County boy’s abduction

COVINGTON, Va – A Giles County 2-year-old is home safe after a statewide search ended with two people behind bars in the Alleghany Regional County Jail.

Nancy Fridley and Bobby Lee Taylor are being held at the jail as investigators trying to piece together a timeline of what happened and why they allegedly kidnapped Noah Trout.

“Very glad that this child was found unharmed,” Alleghany County Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation with the help of Virginia State Police.

“We’re going back retroactively looking at things that happened before, during, and now after just to make sure that we have everything possible we can for a good outcome. What’s the prosecution in this case,” Giles County Chief Deputy Scott Moye said.

10 News was the only station there when 44-year-old Fridley was taken in custody at her Clifton Forge home, where investigators say Trout was found unharmed.

“We actually got a picture this morning of him asleep in his own bed, which was a good feeling,” Moye said.

Because Trout was taken from a church in Giles County, the Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. While they got dozens of tips, they say it was ultimately law enforcement who figured out where Noah was.