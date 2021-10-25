Cloudy icon
Woman charged with abducting a Giles County toddler will indeed stand trial

Nancy Fridley is accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old boy from a church

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Reporter

Tags: New River Valley, Giles County, Nancy Fridley
GILES COUNTY, Va.Accused child abductor, Nancy Fridley will head to trial after the court determined that she is mentally fit enough to withstand trial.

On Monday, a Giles County Juvenile and Domestic Relations judge determined Fridley’s competence had been restored following the 60 days worth of restoration services ordered by a judge during her last court appearance in August.

The judge then found Fridley competent to stand trial for the charges she faces from allegedly abducting a Giles County 2-year-old boy from a church back in May.

This decision comes from recommendation letters written by experts Fridley worked with during her restoration services.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, December 16.

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

