Woman charged with abducting a Giles County toddler will indeed stand trial

Further evaluation needed for accused Giles County child abductor before trial

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Accused child abductor, Nancy Fridley will head to trial after the court determined that she is mentally fit enough to withstand trial.

On Monday, a Giles County Juvenile and Domestic Relations judge determined Fridley’s competence had been restored following the 60 days worth of restoration services ordered by a judge during her last court appearance in August.

The judge then found Fridley competent to stand trial for the charges she faces from allegedly abducting a Giles County 2-year-old boy from a church back in May.

This decision comes from recommendation letters written by experts Fridley worked with during her restoration services.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, December 16.