Woman charged with abducting Giles County toddler to undergo additional evaluation before trial

Further evaluation needed for accused Giles County child abductor before trial

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Accused child abductor Nancy Fridley was in court Monday to determine if she is fit to stand trial.

She faces charges in connection to the kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy from a Giles County church, which happened back in May.

During the hearing Monday, a Giles County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge ordered outpatient restoration services be given to Fridley before it can be determined if she can stand trial.

Fridley previously completed a psychological evaluation ordered by a judge at her last court appearance in May.

During the hearing, Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly read recommendations from the evaluation, which said Fridley should complete outpatient restoration services.

Both parties agreed to reconvene in 60 days to review Fridley’s competency following these newly requested services.

She will continue to be held at the New River Valley Jail during the outpatient services.

Her next hearing is set for October 25 to determine if she is competent enough to withstand a trial for the charges she is facing.