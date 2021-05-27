Woman charged with abducting 2-year-old Giles County boy gave police fake tips, authorities say

GILES COUNTY, Va. – The woman authorities say abducted a 2-year-old boy in Giles County had bought sippy cups, a bed and children’s clothing prior to the abduction, according to authorities. That’s just one new piece of information learned during her hearing on Thursday.

Nancy Fridley is charged in connection with the abduction of the boy from a church in Giles County earlier this month, which triggered an Amber Alert.

While we previously knew that authorities believed she scoped out other churches in the area, during Thursday’s hearing authorities said that she gave a false name at the churches and claimed at each church that she was there to pick up a child.

Authorities also said they have evidence that she was casing churches in both March and April.

Below is the video 10 News exclusively captured as law enforcement arrested Fridley:

Arrest of woman at center of Giles County Amber Alert

After the kidnapping, authorities said she took the boy to her home in Alleghany County.

As authorities searched for the boy, she actively provided fake tips to them in an attempt to throw them off her track, according to law enforcement.