Alleghany County woman pleads guilty to abducting boy from Giles County church

GILES COUNTY, Va. – An Alleghany County woman has pleaded guilty to abducting a boy from a Giles County church in 2021.

Court documents show that Nancy Fridly has pleaded guilty to abduction as well as child abuse and neglect in connection to an incident in May 2021. She’s accused of abducting a 2-year-old boy from Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead.

Fridley was arrested after the boy disappeared from daycare.

The child’s mother took the stand during a previous court appearance and said she took him to the daycare at the church that Sunday as they always did. She testified that her son has been struggling with certain behaviors since this incident occurred. Daycare workers also said that a woman consistent with Fridley’s appearance came to the door and asked for the toddler.

Ad

Fridley is set to face trial for these charges on July 26.