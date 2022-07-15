Lynchburg Parks & Rec says recent fireworks caused damage to courts

Lynchburg Parks and Rec says they needed $5,000 of taxpayer money to repair several courts because Fourth of July fireworks damaged the surfaces.

Susannah Smith, the construction coordinator for Parks & Rec, says burn marks covered about a quarter of the tennis court at Jefferson Park.

There was also debris on the park’s new basketball courts, as well as the basketball court at Westover Park.

Some of the smaller markings were able to be removed from power washing or heavy rain.

“We wanted to get that message out there that [setting off fireworks] can permanently damage the courts. They would have to be completely resurfaced, and [fireworks] happen to be against the law,” said Smith.

Smith adds the Jefferson Park courts were just resurfaced the week before as part of an effort to restore surfaces at parks across the Hill City.