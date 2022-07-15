People in prison expecting an early release, staying behind bars because of a budget amendment

Hear from one family that was affected by the change

RICHMOND, Va, – People are upset and want to see a change to the budget amendment that the General Assembly passed which keeps more than 500 people from getting released.

Angela Adinolfi is still processing how a change in a budget amendment impacted seeing her husband Quinton, who has been serving time since 2013.

“Just shock and awe in the very beginning, we were like ‘Wait a second, did that just happen?’” Angela said.

Instead of Quinton being released by 2029, it could be longer.

“That was a hard conversation to have, and it’s almost like a smack in the face when you’ve been doing everything the right way,” Angela said.

The change will keep Quinton from getting out early and gets rid of the enhanced earned credit.

“What this did, though, the budget amendment is that it removed about 560 individuals in that first 60 days of released,” Jerry Fitz with the Virginia Department of Corrections said.

Staff with the Virginia Department of Corrections said the enhanced earned credit would allow those serving to get more time off their sentences.

Ad

“Essentially, you had individuals who had an excluded crime but also got the benefit for the 15 days for thirty,” Fitz said.

WSLS caught up with Attorney General Jason Miyares about the governor’s amendment.

“The governor put forth a budget amendment just focusing on the most violent of violent offenders,” Miyares said.

Miyares said the purpose of the amendment was to keep those sentenced for 1st and 2nd-degree murder or rape not eligible to have time reduced from their sentence.

“One of the worst things you can do is have violent offenders be released early and then repeat the crime,” Miyares said.

Angela feels that is not the case.

“If they are doing everything they can to stay out of trouble and focus on rehabilitation, then why aren’t we trusting that system,” Angela said.

Angela plans to host a rally with the Humanization Project about the amendment’s changes and future plans on Sunday, July 24.