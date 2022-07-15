Roanoke man pleads guilty to federal gun offense, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man has pled guilty to a federal firearms offense after claiming self-defense in May of 2019, the Department of Justice said in a release.

The release said that on Friday, 23-year-old Demarcus Glenn pled guilty to one count of possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in the advancement of a drug trafficking crime.

Glenn is expected to serve 12 years in federal prison, according to the release.

Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman spoke on Glenn’s sentencing.

“The outcome of this investigation is a direct and positive result of state, local, and federal agencies working together to address gun violence in the City of Roanoke,” said Roman. “Though Glenn was acquitted on charges from our jurisdiction, our public safety partners at the federal level were able to open an investigation and work with our officers and detectives on appropriate, federal charges for this offense. This is a valuable partnership that greatly benefits the residents of Roanoke by keeping violent offenders off our streets. We are grateful to work with agencies at every level of the criminal and judicial system to keep Roanoke safe, and hold those who choose to engage in gun violence accountable.”

More details of the incident for which Glenn was sentenced were also released.

The release said that according to court documents, a 16-year-old male, T.P., contacted Glenn through a friend in late May to purchase marijuana, and Glenn agreed to sell the drugs to him for $300.

The two men planned to meet at T.P.’s residence to complete the exchange, according to the Department of Justice, and after Glenn arrived, he took out a firearm, then shot and killed T.P.

Glenn was charged in state court for the incident, but later claimed self-defense, the release said.

The Department of Justice said that Glenn testified in his defense, and Glenn said when he arrived to complete the exchange with T.P., he was carrying a loaded firearm, but that he carried it for protection.

Glenn admitted under oath that he shot the firearm at T.P. during the exchange, the release said.

Federal law prohibits drug dealers from possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm while advancing in a drug trafficking crime, according to the release.

The Department of Justice said that Assistant U.S. Attorneys Coleman Adams and Kristin B. Johnson are prosecuting the case and that the case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program.