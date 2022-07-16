Highest inflation rate in over 40 decades impacts everything from groceries to housing

Prices are going up for clothing, housing, and utilities too, but it could be an opportunity to reevaluate what’s important when it comes to purchases.

ROANOKE, Va. – People across the country are feeling the pinch as inflation rises at its fastest rate in more than four decades.

From groceries to housing, inflation is impacting just about everything.

Meats like chicken and beef are more expensive, and a gallon of milk is up nearly 60 cents.

Prices are going up for clothing, housing, and utilities too, but it could be an opportunity to re-evaluate what’s important when it comes to purchases.

“I look at recessions and inflation and things like this as an opportunity to look at what’s not working in my business, where I’m spending too much in my household. So you deal with this and you make some adjustments and then eventually the recession will end or the inflation will come down and you come out stronger on the other side,” said Chris Markowski, President of Markowski Investments.

Markowski also said he thinks that we’ve hit peak inflation and will hopefully start to see prices come down.