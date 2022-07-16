One dead, another injured in Henry County shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized in Bassett.

It began Friday night when authorities say 32-year-old Marshall Blake Tutor was shot in his torso and hand. It happened on Joyce Park Drive just before 8 p.m.

Tutor was flown to the a Roanoke hospital for life-threatening injuries.

He and witnesses later identified Chase Conley Crum, 20, of Bassett as the suspect. It was discovered that Tutor and Crum were arguing when the shooting took place.

Five felony warrants were issued for Crum and the search for him began.

Things took a turn when authorities were called to a home on Holly Hill Road for a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The caller told 911 operators that someone had broken into his home and assaulted a female, and he had shot the man. The caller was identified by authorities as Michael Shawn Flippen, 46, of Bassett.

Deputies say when they arrived, Chase Conley Crum was deceased from a gunshot wound.

The investigation unveiled that Flippen lied during his 911 call.

It turns out, Flippen allowed Crum into his home, knowing he was wanted in connection with the earlier shooting, officials report. Some type of altercation ensued between Crum and a female inside the house. Authorities say Flippen got involved and later shot Crum.

Flippen has been charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm during the commission of a felony, maliciously discharging a firearm inside a dwelling, and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent felony. He is currently held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone having information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.