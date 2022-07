Perfect timing if you're in the Hill City looking to beat the heat!

Parks & Rec reopened the Riverfront Park fountain on Monday.

The fountain was shut off about two years ago due to much-needed repairs.

You can cool off in the fountain Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until September 5.

The fountain is free to use and is located next to The Water Dog restaurant on Jefferson Street in Lynchburg.