Radford Sheriff’s Office offering Life Skills Camp for children K-12

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford Sheriff’s Office Kid’s Skills Camp is back for a second year. This is a camp designed for children K-12 that strives to teach them skills they don’t normally learn in school.

The Sheriff’s Office will spend the weekend of August 19 with campers teaching them basic home improvement skills, like how to read a tape measure and how to use different tools.

They will also learn how to change a flat tire and what to do in case of an emergency.

One of the most popular parts of the camp is the archery and fishing portion, during which children will learn how to tie a fishing lure and how to cast a fishing rod.

The Sheriff’s Office will put an emphasis on teaching campers how to interact with the Fire Department and EMS to teach them first aid. They will even run a mock traffic stop so that children know how to respond if they are ever pulled over by police.

“One of the cool things about this camp is not only do we teach them these life skills, but it’s a two-day camp,” said Sheriff Mark Armentrout, with the Radford Sheriff’s Office. “The first day we teach them these skills and interactions, and then the second day we actually run competitions, sort of like the Survivor TV show, using the skills and interaction techniques that we taught them.”

The winner of each competition will receive a special prize. Last year, more than $4,000 worth of prizes were given out to winners of the competitions.

On top of the skills and the competitions, there will be special guest speakers at camp. Former NASCAR driver, Kerry Earnhardt will be speaking and teaching life lessons. Earnhardt will also be helping with the archery skills portion of camp.

Last year, there were more than 100 students who participated in this camp. This year, the Sheriff’s Office hopes to welcome one hundred campers again.

Armentrout said he wanted to teach children skills they can bring into their everyday lives.

“My father and I were always engaged in home improvement and things like that. I learned through him how to do things, how to fix things. I know a lot of kids are not exposed to that and it is funny because some of the parents come up to me and say you should have a parents corner and teach me how to do some of this stuff.”

If you would like to register, click here. Registration is due by July 22.