Franklin County Sheriff discusses school resource officers with Board of Supervisors

Franklin County school leaders are still working to find ways to put an SRO in every school

FRANKLIN CO, Va. – Counties are continuing to look at ways to place school resource officers in every school across the Commonwealth, but Franklin County has still not approved any agenda to follow through with the initiative.

On Tuesday, Sheriff W. Q. Overton Jr. presented a plan to the Board of Supervisors to start looking at funding for SROs.

Their ultimate goal is to have 15 positions, which would place an officer in every school in the county.

However, with the school year right around the corner, the plan is to staff six of these positions.

“I will be putting six members of our organization now into the schools, which would make us six less in other areas of our organization. But we’re just going to have to be able to adapt to that,” the Sheriff said.

And the Sheriff added that time is of the essence.

“The quicker we can get these school resource officers in the school, we would be meeting our objective,” the Sheriff said.

The Board of Supervisors did not take any vote on the matter at their Tuesday meeting, but they are planning to have a work session later in the year to discuss funding and staffing.