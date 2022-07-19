88º

Mega Millions jackpot an estimated $555 million for Tuesday’s drawing

You have until Tuesday night at 10:45 p.m. to buy your tickets before the drawing

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau - Multimedia Journalist

Even if you don't match all six numbers, you can win lesser prizes

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, July 19 is an estimated $555 million, and remember, even if you don’t match all six numbers, you can win lesser prizes for matching other numbers.

Aiming to match other numbers might be the way to go – Virginia Lottery spokesperson John Hagerty said the odds of winning the grand prize are nearly one in 302 million.

“The odds are long. We make no secret of that,” Hagerty said. “That’s why we want to remind people to play responsibly. Have fun with it, but don’t go overboard.”

You have until 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday to purchase your tickets before the Mega Millions drawing.

