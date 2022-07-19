Second Lynchburg police officer charged in connection with May assault, trespassing case

A second Lynchburg Police Department officer has been charged in connection with an assault and trespassing incident that occurred in May.

On May 19, authorities said they responded to a call for an assault in the Boonsboro area around 12:30 p.m, 10 News reported. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that an off-duty police officer, Brian Smith, was involved in the incident.

Brian Smith was charged on May 24 with one count of trespassing and one count of assault and battery, and the investigation has been ongoing since his arrest, according to Virginia State Police.

The Lynchburg Police Department said that on Sunday, one of the people involved in the May incident obtained a warrant for trespassing against Kasey Smith, who is related to Brian Smith.

Kasey Smith was placed on administrative leave with pay on Monday, police said, and will remain on leave pending the outcomes of the investigations.

The LPD said Kasey Smith has served with the department for 10 years and currently holds the rank of Police Officer III assigned as a detective in the Forensics Unit.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said.