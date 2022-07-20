87º

Popular Mexican food restaurant closing in Lynchburg

Mi Patron will close its Wards Road location on Thursday

Kortney Lockey, Lynchburg Bureau - Multimedia Journalist

Tomorrow will be the last day that Mi Patron serves customers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A popular Mexican food restaurant is closing its doors for the last time in Lynchburg.

On Thursday, Mi Patron will serve their customers for the last time at the location on Wards Road.

Mi Patron did not share a reason as to why they are closing their Wards Road location.

Many people coming out of the restaurant Wednesday said they were saddened by the news.

But Mi Patron won’t stop their business altogether.

Mi Patron has three other locations in the Hill City – One in Boonsboro, one in Candlers Station, and one on Waterlick Road.

