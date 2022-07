Tea lovers, it’s your time to shine! McAlister’s is giving away free tea for Free Tea Day.

The deal will be available on July 21 and limited to one tea per guest and four free teas per order through the McAlister’s Deli website or app.

You can get your hands on whatever tickles your fancy, whether that’s sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade or LTO Blackberry Tea and flavor shots.

More than 500 McAlister locations are participating.