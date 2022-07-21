More help coming to combat food insecurity in Franklin County after 10 News story aired

The 'Moo Crew' delivers milk to His Cupboard so they can give it out to families who are dealing with food insecurity.

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – An exciting update to a story we covered earlier this month.

We first introduced you to the ‘Moo Crew,’ a group of volunteers from the Rocky Mount Rotary Club who buys and delivers milk to a food bank in Franklin County. The Rotarians said they will continue the deliveries until the money runs out.

That food bank is His Cupboard, a spot that gives food to families every week, no questions asked. In a time when we’re facing inflation, many families are also facing food insecurity.

“It hurts. I mean, just hard for me to believe that in this area that’s going on and I worry about it. I mean, I really do. Doing what we do, as far as delivering the milk, it makes you feel good, but still, you know, it’s still in the back of your mind that there are people you know that don’t have,” said Jay Prillaman, a Rotary Club member.

After our story aired, both organizations each got donations to continue their missions. One thousand dollars was donated to Moo Crew and $1,000 to His Cupboard. This will buy a lot of milk and food to help families in our community.

This is in addition to the money Kroger donated to help both organizations too.

The Moo Crew has now delivered more than 400 gallons of milk in the last year and plans to keep going until the money runs out. To donate, you can make a check payable to the Rotary Club of Rocky Mount and send it to the Rotary Club of Rocky Mount, PO Box 224, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.

His Cupboard runs entirely on donations and there are several ways to donate:

Paypal at His Cupboard

Mail to: His Cupboard, P.O. Box 230, Boones Mill, VA 24065

In-person on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the building behind the Old Boones Mill Train Station.

They don’t turn anyone away, no matter where you are from.

“It means a lot. It shows that our community cares about their people,” said Edith Miller, a His Cupboard client. “It helps to not to have to struggle so much. They always try to give you at least meat. There are things down here that I normally wouldn’t buy because I can’t afford some of it.”

