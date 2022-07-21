Smoke on The Mountain festival coming to Galax

GALAX, Va. – From a cornhole tournament to the barbeque cookoff and live music, this Galax event has it all.

On Tuesday, the Twin County Chamber of Commerce announced the upcoming Smoke on the Mountain 2022 festival.

The release said that the event will be held on Friday and Saturday and will feature a barbeque cookoff, a cornhole tournament, live music, and a steak competition.

The barbeque contest is slated to be one of the largest in the past ten years, according to the Chamber – They expect over 50 teams and 100 judges from around the country to be participating in the event.

There will also be over 30 steak competition teams competing on Friday, according to the release.

Bands and musicians will be performing throughout the weekend, the Chamber said, and admission to live music is free.

The Chamber said that they will be welcoming Envision, Vogan Thompson, New River Line, “The Robby Danison Band,” and SPANK! to their festival this year.

The 3rd annual Cornhole Tournament will be held on Saturday, the release said.

Main Street and adjacent portions of Grayson and Center Street will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday to prepare for the event, according to the Chamber.

You can visit the Smoke on The Mountain website to see the full detailed event schedule.