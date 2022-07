Authorities say the incident happened at the 53.9 mile marker.

BLAND COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire is causing delays on I-77S in Bland County, according to VDOT.

At this time the south left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed.

We’re told traffic is backed up for about one mile.

