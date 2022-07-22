Franklin County Public Library announces StoryWalk at Summit View Business Park

Franklin County Public Library presents StoryWalk® (created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT, in collaboration with Kellogg-Hubbard Library) at Summit View Business Park in Rocky Mount. (Credit: Franklin County Public Library)

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Get moving and let your child read while enjoying this new addition in Rocky Mount.

On Thursday, Franklin County Public Library announced the unveiling of their StoryWalk at Summit View Business Park.

The release said that a StoryWalk is constructed by literally taking a book apart, laminating all the pages, and mounting them on signs along a pathway.

The original idea of the StoryWalk was developed and created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, according to the release.

And now, as you walk along the pathway in Summit View, you can read a story too, the release said, making for a fun experience for adults and children alike.

“A StoryWalk is a fun and experiential way to build literacy skills while being physically active outdoors,” said Dorothy Anderson, Manager of Youth Services at the Franklin County Public Library.

And don’t worry, Franklin County Public Library said that they will change the books seasonally, so you won’t be reading the same books over and over unless you frequent the area.

“Books will always reflect a great storyline and great illustrations,” Anderson said.

The first book being shown along the walkway in Summit View is “Sheep Take a Hike,” written by Nancy Shaw and illustrated by Margot Apple, according to the release.

Franklin County Public Library said that “Sheep Take a Hike” has rhyming text and colorful illustrations that narrate the misadventures of a flock of sheep as they spend the day hiking and exploring the wilderness.

The StoryWalk at Summit View is approximately a quarter mile long on a flat, crushed stone trail that surrounds the pond near the Franklin County Public Library’s 24-Hour Library kiosk, the release said.

The StoryWalk is free to enjoy, Franklin County Public Library said, but if you plan to borrow materials from the kiosk, you’ll need a library card.

According to the release, the StoryWalk at Summit View was made possible by a partnership among the Franklin County Public Library, the Franklin County Department of Parks & Recreation, and the Franklin County General Properties Department.

If you go enjoy the StoryWalk, Franklin County Public Library said they are inviting you to post your experience on social media and tag them.