Gas prices under $3 in Altavista draw in drivers from around the area

Don't you miss the days when you didn't dread heading to the pump?

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Gas is about $4.19 a gallon in Virginia today, according to AAA, but two Campbell County gas stations are taking a stand to help drivers.

If you’ve recently passed through Altavista you might have thought that you were dreaming or that there was a sign malfunction, but you read that number right – Gas is under $3.

And the low prices are drawing lines of people from all over.

On Friday, 10 News talked to people coming in from Lynchburg, Danville, and even Bedford like Jimmy Gregg.

“I’m glad these guys are willing to do that and give back to their community,” Gregg said. “I had to pick up a few things down here in Altavista, I figured I’d just stop in and get gas.”

At one point, Gregg was spending $100 a week on gas, if not more. Filling up at the GB Gas Station on Main St. in Altavista cut that in half.

“I like to see the business,” Cashier Kametrius Dunkley said.

As of Friday morning, gas at GB was $2.93 a gallon if you paid with cash and $2.99 if you paid at the pump.

GB even had to close every pump except for three – Not because they ran out of gas, but because they’ve been overwhelmed with folks stopping by.

“I was here yesterday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. I’m here today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m,” Dunkley said. “It’s just lines in all the directions.”

GB wants to help the community during tough times and hopes others will follow their lead, and they are.

Just up the street from GB, the Exxon Gas Station has also dropped its prices to $2.99. Their pumps were closed for service Friday morning but said they will be operating soon.

And once they do, the friendly war on low gas prices will live on.