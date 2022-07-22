SWVA Shop raising money for Buchanan County families impacted by flood

Cleanup efforts are still underway after devastating flooding

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Blacksburg online apparel shop launched a new design of t-shirts to make a difference.

The SWVA shop is selling Southwest Virginia Strong shirts after major flash floods devastated Buchanan County to help those impacted by the flood.

75% of the proceeds will go to United Way of Southwest Virginia to support the families.

In less than a day, the shop sold more than two dozen shirts.

“It’s not gonna be a huge lump sum of money going but it’s anything we can do,” SWVA Shop Founder Jason Swartz said. “We want to help out the businesses and the individuals who may have lost homes as well.”

The shirts cost between $28 to $30 and can be purchased on their website.