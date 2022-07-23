Man injured in shooting near Lynchburg beer garden

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened behind Greenhaus Beer Garden early Saturday morning.

I happened at about 1:18 a.m.

Officers were on foot patrol near the intersection of 12th Street and Main Street when gunshots rang out in the parking lot behind the bar, located at 1124 Church Street. Officers entered the lot and found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

He was treated on scene until he was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

This is an ongoing investigation.