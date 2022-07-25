Franklin County boy battles rare liver disease, sees miraculous progress

This Franklin County boy is now back home with his family and stunning doctors as he recovers from a liver transplant

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – 10 News has happy news to share with you about a little boy with a rare liver disease that threatened his life.

When 10 News last reported about Caden in June, he was at UVA and about to be placed on the transplant list.

Caden needed a new liver within a matter of just weeks, but he has made miraculous progress.

On Monday, Caden was at home in Franklin County with his family, with doctors amazed by his recovery.

“Boom, he went from, you know, being out and needing a transplant, to being a healthy, healthy baby again,” Caden’s dad Michael Price said. “The doctors came in and they were like, ‘I don’t know how to explain this. He’s been baffling us the whole time and this just adds to that.”

Caden will likely still need a liver transplant, but not for several more years.